Congratulations for a fantastic editorial regarding real news!
You explained so well what your roles are and how you attempt to accomplish them on a daily basis. I am a long-time subscriber and will continue to be one and, like many of my friends, I am disgusted by the attacks on the media by Trump and his minions (e.g.Guillani and Sanders).
The strength of our democracy is a free, unfettered media/press and attacks on them are extremely dangerous to our our country. Obviously, I do not agree with your opinions/editorials 100 percent, but isn’t that the point?
So keep it up Tribune — you made the editorial page of the NY Times on Thursday where they highlighted roughly 50 newspapers in their collective attempts to push back.
Mary Stallard, Morro Bay
Comments