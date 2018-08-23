Attack on Keith Gurnee ‘a new low’ for Tribune

I’ve been subscribing to The Tribune for 38 years but, by far, Sunday’s editorial against Keith Gurnee hit a new low. Rather than focusing on real issues facing this city, like the rampant development occurring without requiring the proper infrastructure to support the growth, increased traffic congestion, loss of views of our nearby mountains from too tall buildings and the severe effects from the thousands of students living in our once affordable neighborhood homes, the Editorial Board is obsessing about a word or letter.
Really? After all, they started the name calling.
Instead, how about applauding those who are willing to serve this city and joining them in trying to find solutions to the most serious issues facing our city? Hurling false accusations at those who have genuine concern for our city is a pitiful attempt to marginalize or quash dissidence.
The Tribune needs to quit being the mouthpiece for those who are systematically ruining our wonderful city and stand up with those who are fighting to protect and preserve the quality of life for which this city is known. A responsible local newspaper should support, not sabotage, these efforts.
Carolyn Smith, San Luis Obispo
