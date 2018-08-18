Tiny homes on wheels are a fad, and will harm the quality of life in SLO

On Aug. 21 the SLO City Council will consider approval of the zoning ordinance update that includes provisions for allowing “tiny homes on wheels” AKA “movable tiny homes” as Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) within existing residential neighborhoods.
So-called tiny homes on wheels are nothing more than Recreational Vehicles (RVs) by definition, built to an RV standard, not California Building Code requirements, thus a substandard form of construction.
RVs are not suitable nor intended for full-time, year-round daily habitation and should not be allowed for such use in residential zones. The same zoning ordinances clearly state that no RV shall be used for living or sleeping quarters on private property. Why the exception for so-called “movable tiny homes”?
Tiny homes on wheels are a fad. The Tribune recently opined that they “are adorable.” Puppies, kittens and babies are adorable, however they are hardly capable of sustaining safe, independent daily living.
If tiny homes on wheels are approved as ADUs, be prepared for San Luis Obispo slumlords (and there are many of them) immediately lining up for permits to place substandard housing on their rental properties to the detriment and hazard of adjacent residential properties and their residents. Permanent dwelling units in the form of RV travel trailers will impinge on the quality of existing residential neighborhoods.
Doug Rion, San Luis Obispo
