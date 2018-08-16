Dear Paso Robles City Council: Please study impacts of fracking

At your Aug. 7 meeting, public comment was presented regarding Measure G (the anti-fracking initiative). I ask that you reconsider your decision to not pursue this issue further.
Proponents of Measure G asserted that fracking, if allowed in our community, could endanger our most valued resource, our water supply. They stated that in the fracking process, available water is infused with chemicals that are injected into our earth to extract oil and that these chemicals have the potential to pollute the ground water that is used to sustain our agriculture industry and is consumed by our residents.
An opponent of the initiative stated that fracking poses no danger to the environment, and that it should be considered based on potential economic benefits.
The voter will ultimately decide this issue, however, Paso Robles residents look to our City Council for leadership in protecting the community. I request you order a comprehensive study of the potential impact of fracking in our town, and that you make this information available to voters.
John Lamb, Paso Robles
