Why stop with the Space Force?

Space Force? What’s next? I understand the Trump administration is also planning to split the Navy into two separate military branches: the Under-the-Sea Force and the On-the-Sea Force. And just like the new Space Force, each would naturally require its own logo, dedicated command structure and supporting bureaucracy.
I feel safer already. Now, while establishing these additional branches will add tens of billions of dollars of cost, the good news is that by forming all three new branches at the same time, each will qualify for a volume discount on new uniforms.
To paraphrase the president, “Space Force, Under-the-Sea Force and On-the Sea Force all the way!”
Harvey Schwartzman, Arroyo Grande
