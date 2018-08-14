Time to ponder the role of a city council

What is a city council?
It is not a place for a cause, or a political battle, for ideology or tyranny. It is a much humbler job, but it requires a solid knowledge of the inner workings of a city. It deals with planning, finance, water supply, specific neighborhood problems, natural resources, etc.
At election time, focus should be placed on the proven qualifications of candidates, not on their political affiliation, so that we have a diverse council that represents everyone in the city, not just one slice of the population.
Am I dreaming? I must be, because our City Council has become a political arena that has little to do with running a city, and everywhere, no matter where you look, you can see the resulting scars. It is time to ponder on the meaning of city council, to address its present shortcomings and to return it to what it used to be not so long ago, before one political group put all its efforts into taking it over in order to impose its ideology upon the rest of the residents.
Odile Ayral, San Luis Obispo
