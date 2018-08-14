We need the gas tax, Andrea Seastrand

Andrea Seastrand’s Sunday op-ed always ruins my breakfast.
She speaks for the old, white businessman and his money and never for the community.
Andrea, our roads are a mess. Our Mother Earth is boiling. A gas tax would benefit us all by repairing our crumbling roads, improving mass transit and reducing traffic congestion. Readily available public transportation and more bike lanes are the reality of California’s future and hopefully, for all of America. Andrea, we are in this together. Please, get your antediluvian podium out of our way. It is a danger and a nuisance.
Dian Sousa, Los Osos
