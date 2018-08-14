Giving people ‘free rides’ doesn’t help them

The U.S. economy has grown in the last year and a half to the point where there is a job for everyone. Nevertheless, in this era of prosperity we still take money away from productive citizens and give it to people who do not work in the form of welfare.
I realize there are some people who, for mental or physical reasons, can’t support themselves. These people should be helped after being subjected to very strict scrutiny. However, I suspect they represent a very small percentage of the present welfare recipients. Giving people a free ride when it is not necessary does not help make them productive members of society and it does not help make our county stronger.
Think about it.
Richard Placak, Atascadero
