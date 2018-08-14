We can’t build our way out of housing affordability crisis

Andrew Hackleman and others in the home building industry just don’t get it.
L.A., San Francisco, Santa Barbara all have more homes than we do, but are they any more affordable?
We can’t build our way to affordable housing when demand will always exceed supply. Naturally, all these developers want to build, build, build, because it lines, lines, lines their pocketbooks.
When I moved here, there were no chain stores, there was little congestion and there were quieter streets and neighborhoods, and I don’t know anyone who thought we were all miserable because of it. I am guilty as charged by Hackleman, and I do not apologize for wanting to protect what I had when I arrived here.
The congestion he refers to is not all because of people driving home to other cities. It also is due to people within the city getting to different parts of the city. Developers will not be happy until we resemble a large city and they can smile at all the enormous developments they were part of and proclaim this was an improvement.
Norm Borin, San Luis Obispo
