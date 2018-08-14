Here’s a terrific tariff idea

So, President Trump imposed tariffs on some Chinese products. The Chinese retaliated by imposing tariffs on American agricultural products. Now, some farmers cannot sell their products due to the tariff.
President Trump then proposed an emergency program to buy the products American farmers cannot sell because of the tariffs.
We will borrow the money to buy and store the products the farmers wanted to sell. In effect, we will subsidize our tariff program.
What a great idea!
Joseph Carro, Paso Robles
