Protect our green county by voting yes on Measure G

As a recent graduate of Templeton High School (Go Eagles!) I can tell you one thing for sure: I love green.
Home to me is signified by the green of my alma mater, the green of our shaggy football field and the green of San Luis Obispo County’s extensive natural environment. To preserve this environment for myself and future generations, I stand with my fellow 20,473 SLO residents who signed the anti-fracking ballot initiative that has become Measure G.
With our votes, fracking’s harmful effects on drinking water and wildlife habitats will not be felt in SLO county. This November, vote yes on Measure G. Let’s protect our beautiful, green home.
Meagan Helm, Templeton
