Get to work on immigration, or we’ll continue to have open borders

What a mess! Republican leadership, together with their Chamber of Commerce cronies, say we need a steady stream of cheap and willing immigrant labor. The obstructionist Democrats know they can’t attract enough voters with their increasingly progressive agenda so they want our open borders to supply them with the voters they need.
Those of us who want our immigration laws enforced and the borders secure are called bigots, racists and Nazis. President Trump talks about border security and a sane immigration policy but is often condescending and dismissive. Neither party seems to be serious about solving what I think is the biggest problem facing our country today.
If Congress fails to address immigration, we will continue to have open borders and amnesty for anyone who comes to this country. This will result in having our children and grandchildren pay higher taxes and get fewer government services so government can fund billions of dollars in programs for a massive wave of new immigrants. I don’t know of anyone who would want that to happen to his or her children. So Congress, stop the charade and get to work!
Dwayne Head, San Luis Obispo
