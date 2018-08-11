SLO Council should reconsider Foothill housing project

San Luis Obispo has missed its opportunity with the new 790 E. Foothill housing project that is capitalizing on California’s workforce/affordable house law.
This project will forever change the landscape of this area: view, traffic and parking pressures.
The affordable housing law and bonus requirements are based on the number of “units.” The developer is proposing 12 “affordable” studios. None of the one- or two-bedroom units is designated affordable. San Luis Obispo residents will need a variety of housing types, similar to the overall project, including one- and two-bedroom units.
While this may increase the total number of affordable housing units, it misses the true intent of the law. The city should follow the direction other cities are taking.
Los Angeles law states that projects “shall provide at least the same number of units of equivalent size or type, to be made available at an affordable rent and occupied by persons and families in the same or lower income category.” When the Planning Commission Chair John Fowler states “Personally, would I want to see this building? I wouldn’t” there is a problem. I strongly urge the City Council to reconsider this project.
Larry Shields, San Luis Obispo
