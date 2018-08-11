Delaying Morro Bay sewer project will only add to the cost

Why should I pay more just because some folks mistrust our Morro Bay City Council?
The council has done extensive work to find an adequate site for a new sewer that satisfies the regulating bodies (California Coastal Commission and the Regional Water Quality Control Board) and doesn’t set the town up for lawsuits from citizens who don’t want the new sewer too close to their homes.
Is the site perfect? No, but 17 alternative sites were reviewed and some were even reviewed again, and for various reasons, none met the needed criteria.
Protesting the Proposition 218 rate increase will start the city’s evaluation process all over again. It appears the “No on 218” folks have sites they believe are less expensive than the city’s preferred South Bay Boulevard site. However vetting these sites, putting together a new set of the required documents, dealing with regional water board’s fines due to delays, will exceed any savings these seemingly lower-cost sites will provide and, bottom line, these other sites have been looked at before and were found unacceptable.
Please don’t be so obsessed with sending the council a message that you overlook how much your risky Plan B will cost the ratepayers of this city. Save your displeasure for November.
Dawn Beattie, Morro Bay
