Andrea Seastrand is wrong: Republicans, not Democrats, are inflicting more harm

To completely understand the hypocrisy of Andrea Seastrand’s accusations against Democratic control over our state Legislature; her opinion that we need to elect a Republican governor to serve as a “check on their decisions regarding gas and car taxes”; and her observation that ordinary Californians are being squeezed by state taxes while special treatment is being afforded to well-connected wealthy interests, simply replace the designation “Democrat” with the designation “Republican”!
On the national level, the hijacking by the Republican Congress of our natural resources, destruction of protections against pollution, decimation of consumer protections, a 92 percent tax cut for only the wealthy and the imposition of trillions of dollars in future debt so that Donald Trump can play golf on the taxpayers’ dime is unconscionable.
Further, in a shameless display of lack of patriotism, the Republican Congress stands silently by as the current administration refuses to protect our elections from interference by foreign powers. California is one of very few states standing up for American values of fairness, equality, human compassion, and respect for the well-being of the only planet we will ever have.
Ask yourself, honestly, who is doing the harm here?
Wendy Deaton-Carsel, Cayucos
