Immigration is key to our foundation

Several millennia ago, this land was settled by American Indians. Then came the Spanish, the English, the French, the Russians and others. American Indians were driven from their lands and their cultures were damaged or destroyed.
It would seem the only legitimate complaint against immigration should come from American Indians.
Immigration is a significant part of the foundation of the American institutions of freedom, equality, opportunity and justice. Yes, there must be controls to prevent abuses. Language requirements, welfare reforms, citizenship applications and crime controls must be in place.
But to prevent people from trying to create a better life for themselves is just not right. For proof, just look around and see those people who immigrated and contribute to the quality of our society.
I fear that one day we may need to take down Lady Liberty and let the empty pedestal be a testament to what we have become.
Robert Hunter, Grover Beach
Comments