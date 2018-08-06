San Luis Obispo is changing for the worse

Given the furious rate at which the San Luis Obispo City Council and Planning Commission are approving large housing developments and oversized buildings, without corresponding improvements in traffic management and with complete disregard for the necessity of cars to families, ranchers and so many others, perhaps those of us who worry are wrong.
Maybe we won’t need housing, a place to park our cars, or even the right to park in front of our own houses. Everyone who lives here now will leave, because our community will no longer be that. It will be a new San Luis Obispo, filled with people who enjoy high density, no views and have totally rejected the rural, non-urban life. I’m sure the title Happiest City in America will leave, right along with the people fleeing the congested, over-built and parking-free city now being built.
Patty Smith, San Luis Obispo
