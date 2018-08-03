What’s up with LOVR paving job?

At the risk of exposing my ignorance, I’m curious to know if anyone in Los Osos is happy with the new “paving” job just completed on the section of LOVR leading into Los Osos? Has anyone noticed that the bumps and ridges are still intact?
Remnants of prior work are still visible under the new layer of sealant. There doesn’t seem to be any improvement on the road with the exception of a nice, new-looking black paint job. The striping is pretty, too.
I’m wondering why money was spent on sealing a section of LOVR without actually fixing or improving said section. Road maintenance is not my expertise. Perhaps someone could enlighten me as to the advantages of this process.
Lynne D. Haley, Los Osos
