How does shutting down government make America great again?

So let’s get this straight: The president is now calling for a shutdown of the federal government if he does not get the funds he wants to build his border wall.
Isn’t he the guy who campaigned on a loud and repeated promise to build the border wall, promising Mexico will pay for it? Isn’t he the guy who said he will “Make America Great Again”? How does shutting down the government, which results in furloughs of employees and loss of services to the public, fulfill these promises?
We, the American people, are becoming pawns in an ongoing contest between the administration and Congress. We the taxpayers will have to foot the bill for the border wall, or we will be made to suffer the consequences of loss of government services if our elected officials cannot find a way to cooperate and do their jobs.
Instead of shutting down the government, the president should use his touted business acumen to find a way to pay for his wall. Now that would be refreshing.
Yvonne Williams, Nipomo
