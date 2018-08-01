Support for Measure G

I have recently read and heard much public debate about Measure G, which seems to be a struggle between big oil and local citizens. I decided to investigate Measure G and found that it’s an important and progressive initiative that protects San Luis Obispo groundwater and our local environment.
The opponents of Measure G are making several claims that simply are not true regarding jobs and the local economy. Measure G poses no threat to existing oil production or jobs — it allows existing oil operations to continue and simply stops oil well expansion and prohibits any future possibilities of fracking in SLO County. The oil that is extracted in SLO County is not used locally and does not keep local gas prices down. All of the oil is sold on the international market.
As a concerned citizen of SLO County, I want voters to know Measure G will ensure that our beautiful environment will not be disrupted by increased oil production and fracking. Measure G protects SLO County from contaminated groundwater, increased greenhouse gases and despoiled land. We need to think globally and progressively as citizens of SLO County and the world by decreasing our dependence on fossil fuels and protecting our precious resources.
Stefanie Monahan, Arroyo Grande
