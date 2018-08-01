Remember us, Tribune? We’re your readers, too

What is it about The Tribune that everything is about San Luis Obispo?
What is it about San Luis Obispo that The Tribune cannot specify the actual location of an event? For example, if something happens in Paso Robles, The Tribune says that it is in San Luis Obispo North County. Same with all the communities north of the Cuesta Grade.
Similarly, events taking place south of San Luis Obispo are in San Luis Obispo South County. Why is it that The Tribune that is so centered on San Luis Obispo and Cal Poly that it ignores all of the rest of us poor, benighted souls who don’t have the good fortune to live in San Luis Obispo?
It may be a shock to the writers and editors of The Tribune that most of us don’t really care a lot about communities other than our own, but the writers and editors shouldn’t be so parochial and should try to include all of its subscribers and readers as if you care about them and the names of their communities.
Peter Haygarth, Paso Robles
