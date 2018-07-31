Vote yes on gas tax repeal — or everything you do will cost more

Regarding CalChamber’s position in opposition to Proposition 6, the initiative to repeal the gas tax:

Our family operates a small business, belongs to the local Chamber of Commerce and realizes the State Chamber has, at times, a different agenda than representing the little guy. Their position on the gas tax is one of them.

“The roads are pretty miserable here in California. They’ve been neglected for quite some time,” said Allan Zaremberg, president of CalChamber. I agree. However, they are miserable because California has used our road tax monies for other purposes! It’s not a matter of not enough money, it’s a matter of priorities.

Raising gas taxes affects everything. It’s not just the $750 your family is going to spend at the pump each year. Every delivery to our restaurant will cost more. Our suppliers will add a “fuel fee” of a few bucks to every invoice. They’ve done it before. Soon after, the cost of every item will creep up.

We will have to raise prices. And everything you do, from eating out to getting your haircut, will cost more.

A friend just traveled through many states. She said the roads were great everywhere … until you get to California. Time for better priorities. Yes on Proposition 6.