Republican gubernatorial candidate John Cox, center, blasts a recent gas tax increase during a news conference June 18, 2018, in Sacramento. Cox is the chairman of a campaign to repeal the gas tax increase and faces Democratic Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom in November. Cox is flanked by Carl DeMaio, left, chairman of Reform California, and Jon Coupal, right, president of the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association. Rich Pedroncelli AP
Letters to the Editor

Vote yes on gas tax repeal — or everything you do will cost more

July 31, 2018 02:25 PM

Regarding CalChamber’s position in opposition to Proposition 6, the initiative to repeal the gas tax:

Our family operates a small business, belongs to the local Chamber of Commerce and realizes the State Chamber has, at times, a different agenda than representing the little guy. Their position on the gas tax is one of them.

“The roads are pretty miserable here in California. They’ve been neglected for quite some time,” said Allan Zaremberg, president of CalChamber. I agree. However, they are miserable because California has used our road tax monies for other purposes! It’s not a matter of not enough money, it’s a matter of priorities.

Raising gas taxes affects everything. It’s not just the $750 your family is going to spend at the pump each year. Every delivery to our restaurant will cost more. Our suppliers will add a “fuel fee” of a few bucks to every invoice. They’ve done it before. Soon after, the cost of every item will creep up.

We will have to raise prices. And everything you do, from eating out to getting your haircut, will cost more.

A friend just traveled through many states. She said the roads were great everywhere … until you get to California. Time for better priorities. Yes on Proposition 6.

Terri Stricklin, Nipomo

