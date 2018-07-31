It’s time for liberals to wise up

OK, liberals, it’s time to stop. Your party’s devastated because socialism doesn’t work, so quit throwing more socialism at the problem. You have no plan and no agenda except to get Trump, and that’s not working either.
He’s a duly elected president. He’s not unfit. There’s no collusion and there’s no treason. He won’t step down and he won’t be impeached, so knock off the name-calling and your lynch mob mentality.
Stop the immigration insanity. Abolishing border enforcement, sanctuary cities, destroying ICE and pardoning convicted illegal criminals is not just thumbing your nose at Trump, it’s insane.
It’s also time to stop your global warming hysteria. Climate changes and the earth is warming, but anyone who pretends to measure man’s amount of influence on those changes is a fool. Knock off the hysteria. Kids who can’t tie their shoes are afraid they’re killing the planet.
Finally, stop the war on guns. Our entertainment culture’s soaked in graphic violence, yet you’re shocked when some deranged person acts out their conditioning. Go after Hollywood and the ACLU instead of the NRA and the 2nd Amendment. There’s no epidemic of gun violence, there’s an epidemic of liberal ignorance, so wise up. Please.
Larry Bargenquast, Paso Robles
