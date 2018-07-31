Here’s what bothers me: intolerance

Lynn Compton’s recent comments to The Tribune regarding the removal of a gay pride flag from the San Luis Obispo History Center: “I can say that it bothers me when an artist or organization takes public funds and then does some kind of work that denigrates Christianity in some way,” Compton said. “That bothers me as a Christian.”
It bothers me when a political leader will not tolerate any position outside their belief structure. The mission of the History Center is to “cooperate with other regional organizations and promote their goals and programs.”
Steve Gillean, Arroyo Grande
Comments