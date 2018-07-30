Disappointed in Cal Poly’s decision to honor Justin Winery

Thank you, reporter Lindsey Holden, for pressing the Cal Poly Ag Department about whether they had concerns about naming the viticulture center after a winery that decimated oak trees and hillsides.
And the Cal Poly spokeswoman’s response? Disheartening.
The corporate mentality: You can spend your way out of consequences. And Cal Poly Ag accepting the money? So much for stewardship of the land!
I, for one, still boycott all Wonderful products: Fiji Water, pistachios, pomegranate juice, etc. And especially Justin Winery wines.
Those trees are gone forever; the company hasn’t yet found someone to partner with to mitigate but it can donate millions to the viticulture center. As for shaping the next generation of wine industry professionals, where do ethics come into the picture?
Gretchen Henkel Clark, Los Osos
Comments