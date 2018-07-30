New animal shelter is a big win

A huge thank you to our Board of Supervisors for making our desperately needed new animal shelter a reality (Tribune, June 22). And a special thanks to John Peschong and Debbie Arnold for bringing all our communities together to work toward the greater good for all of the animals in our care.
The first budget allocation for the project was approved by the board some months ago, and not a moment too soon. The old facility is literally rotting away. And I was pleased to hear that Dr. Eric Anderson, the director of animal services, thinks the new shelter will be completed by 2020.
It is encouraging to see all of our board members working together; saving animals’ lives is not a political issue. As Gandhi said, “The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated.”
And so, Board of Supervisors, you have done us proud — bring on the construction!
Penny Koines, San Luis Obispo
