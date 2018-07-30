Another ‘F’ for Lynn Compton

Right out of the box, Supervisor Lynn Compton picked up where she left off after her paper-thin election victory and voted with the conservative troika to take no action to limit vehicles on the Oceano Dunes.
The Le Grande Tract was designated by the county Air Pollution Control District as the most emissive part of the park. The grand jury report said the county, as owner of the parcel, has the power to terminate riding on the Le Grande Tract.
Her weasel words, along with those of John Peschong and Debbie Arnold, was that it is “unreasonable for the current board to commit to a decision on behalf of a future board” to cease vehicular activity on this tract.
When it comes to health and safety issues, this troika speaks no evil, hears no evil, and sees no evil in support of the Friends of the Dunes. Compton’s re-election was not a mandate to continue with her votes for special interests to the detriment of the community, especially when it is acknowledged there is a health issue.
Lynn always says she does her homework and again, from the perspective of half of her constituents, she gets an F.
Laurance Shinderman, Nipomo
