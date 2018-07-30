Visit Cambria Historical Museum to learn more about Capt. Nitt Witt

I enjoyed Andrew Sheeler’s article on Art Beal, Cambria’s Capt. Nitt Witt. To clarify, the Art Beal Foundation was created to preserve the property, in deed and spirit, for Art to spend the remainder of his life at his home.
A dedicated group of folks from San Luis Obispo created a non-profit for this purpose and to raise funds for restorations. To see photos of Art’s early life, the beginnings of the building of the Ridge and many articles about his life, visit the Cambria Historical Museum in downtown Cambria. He was a treasure, a teacher and an outrageous connoisseur of life.
Elizabeth Appel, Cambria
