A rendering of a new wine and viticulture center Cal Poly plans to name after Justin Vineyards and Winery and J. Lohr Vineyards, both of which donated $2.5 million to a campaign to build the facility. Courtesy of Cal Poly.

Letters to the Editor

By honoring Justin Winery, Cal Poly is teaching the wrong lesson

July 30, 2018 12:45 PM

Cal Poly is a school. It’s purpose is to teach. What is it teaching by putting the name of Justin Winery on its new building?

The Justin Winery destroyed thousands of native oak trees and their surrounding natural environment. Why would the university choose to honor such behavior? What’s the message for Cal Poly’s students? If the money is big enough, look the other way. The university is lauded as a school that provides hands-on experience. What about ethics? A lot of people work to promote Cal Poly as an outstanding place to learn. The decision to honor the Justin Winery is an insult to the school and to all Californians who treasure our native oak trees.

Susan Case, Nipomo

