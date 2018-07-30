By honoring Justin Winery, Cal Poly is teaching the wrong lesson

Cal Poly is a school. It’s purpose is to teach. What is it teaching by putting the name of Justin Winery on its new building?
The Justin Winery destroyed thousands of native oak trees and their surrounding natural environment. Why would the university choose to honor such behavior? What’s the message for Cal Poly’s students? If the money is big enough, look the other way. The university is lauded as a school that provides hands-on experience. What about ethics? A lot of people work to promote Cal Poly as an outstanding place to learn. The decision to honor the Justin Winery is an insult to the school and to all Californians who treasure our native oak trees.
Susan Case, Nipomo
