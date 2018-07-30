If Caltrans can finish Hwy. 1 so quickly, why can’t they extend 3rd lane in Shell Beach?

How in the world can Caltrans do so much work, without doing anything at all?
After doing such a great job of getting Highway 1 up and running in Big Sur, Caltrans now needs to put all of its time, money and energy into extending the third lane at the southbound Shell Beach exit on Highway 101.
If Caltrans can work around the clock, seven days a week at Mud Creek, then they can surely work five nights a week, between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., for a couple of weeks to repave and restripe 100 yards of Highway 101.
If Caltrans can demolish, plan and build a $24 million dollar bridge in Big Sur in just eight months, then they can absolutely finish paving the third lane in just eight weeks or less.
The Pismo Beach City Council, SLOCOG and Caltrans needs to now make the third lane extension in Shell Beach their #1 priority while they have the chance. With all the Herculean work done in Montecito and Big Sur, let’s extend the Caltrans winning streak in Shell Beach!
Gary Linquist, Pismo Beach
