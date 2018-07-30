Lynn Compton back to her same old self

Well, that didn’t take long. Barely two weeks following the closest District 4 election in history, Supervisor Lynn Compton has shown her true colors. Presented with the grand jury report on the Oceano Dunes, she had the option to back her constituency and vote to accept the report and compel State Parks to close the La Grande tract to off-road vehicles if the stipulated agreement does not meet the results required under the agreement at the end of the period.
Not wanting to require a future Board of Supervisors to perform as stated in the grand jury report, she again “kicked the can down the road” and sided with her conservative comrades and did not support those who she purportedly represents.
A 61-vote win is not a “mandate” but rather the reflection of an ever-decreasing majority of supporters. Her margin of victory shrank significantly from the 2014 election from a margin of 1,502 votes to just 61; this isn’t just new people in the district but a departure of prior supporters. Lynn needs to support her entire district, not just her base supporters and the conservative “band of three” on the Board of Supervisors.
Jack Moyer, Nipomo
