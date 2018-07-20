Thanks, J. Lohr, for the donation

I want Mr. Lohr to know that I appreciate his winery’s donation to the Center for Wine and Viticulture.
Residents do understand what this center will offer students and the benefit it offers future wine industry in our area. The article stated what many of us were thinking when we saw the sponsorship by Justin Winery.
While I appreciate the donation, in my opinion, Justin is continuing to pay penance for getting caught being such a bad steward of the land and poor neighbor to the community. Clear cutting oaks, illegally grading the land, show them to be a corporation that doesn’t deserve the honor. They can’t undo the damage they knowingly inflicted by throwing money at it when caught. It would have shown more character on their part had they made the donation and forgone the inclusion of their name.
We DO appreciate your family’s, as well as other the other donors’ contributions to the industry and our community. I will continue to buy your wine in appreciation of its quality and your community support — while continuing to boycott Wonderful Co. products.
Make no mistake, we appreciate what this center means to our area. Thank you to all donors!
Karen Weaver, Nipomo
