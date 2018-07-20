Learn by doing the right thing

I am concerned about naming a building after a company associated with local environmental degradation, and I think Cal Poly leaders should also be. How can a spokesperson for the School of Ag say the matter does not involve Cal Poly?
Your editorial staff was right on when it questioned the merits of The Wonderful Co. and the possibility one of its companies names will grace a center that “will help shape the next generation of wine industry professionals.” Thousands of old growth Paso Robles oak trees and hundreds of surrounding acres of habitat cannot be remediated, neither can the Resnicks’ name and the name of their companies.
We continue to boycott ALL products from the Resnicks with their deplorable business practices, which certainly do not demonstrate “rigorously trained talent.”
Perhaps the viticulture center can be named Sleepy Farm or Adelaida to honor the land that will stand deforested and stewardless in late 2019. Perhaps Cal Poly students in the College of Agriculture, Food and ENVIRONMENTAL Sciences can learn by Cal Poly leaders doing the right thing.
Ellen Baird (Monroe), Cayucos
