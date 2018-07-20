Stop ruining downtown SLO

It’s so ironic that the spokesperson for the Hotel Serra brags about the 360 degree view of the surrounding San Luis Obispo mountains from their roof top pool deck, when those of us down on the street can’t see them any more. These monstrosities are ruining the charm SLO once had, and the current approval for more of them will surely kill any charm that might remain.
The City Council and all their appointed planning commissioners and architectural reviewers should be fired. They are ruining what used to be the standout city gem of the Central Coast.
Louis Gibson, San Luis Obispo
