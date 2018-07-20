Please, City Council, keep downtown SLO special

I have lived in San Luis Obispo for more than 50 years and currently work downtown. I used to love the quaintness of downtown and was proud of its uniqueness and small town atmosphere. It has now lost that “one of a kind” ambiance.
The multi-story structures are not conducive to the small town feel, and locals currently cannot find parking enabling them to shop.
Because of San Luis Obispo’s central location in the state, one hotel was probably needed. But two? I don’t think so. And now, there is consideration for a 75-foot structure. I implore the City Council to reject this proposal. Keep downtown special!
Viv Dilts, San Luis Obispo
