Did we elect into office the takeover of our democracy from Russia? The president is deriding and alienating every one of our allies — France, Germany, Canada, England — and promoting the goodness of dictators. He’s telling us North Korea is now going to behave because Kim Jung-un told him he would play nice, and Russia didn’t hack the 2016 election because Vladimer Putin told him so. Is Trump really that gullible? When did diplomatic falsehood become the truth?
This is really dangerous. We always thought a nuclear bomb was our biggest threat. It's not! Twitter, Facebook and the stage they have provided to manipulate and create opinion is more dangerous to our lives than the bomb is. Our democracy is being stolen in an invisible, powerful social media takeover.
It’s not a political issue. It’s an American issue, without color, sexual orientation or political preference.
And our president stands next to the guy who is doing it and sides with him against our own intelligence agencies! It’s outlandish for all of us. Forget immigration, that’s a smokescreen for an invisible war being won by who used to be, and still is, our enemy. Whether our president believes it or not.
Gary J. Freiberg, Los Osos
