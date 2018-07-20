Will we ever again trust election results?

Considering that the Trump administration has purportedly done next to nothing to prevent interference in our future elections, why hasn’t either party declared the mid-term elections in November will be tampered with once again? Of course the answer is obvious. Each party assumes it will win, and doesn’t want to provide the basis for the losing party to object to the outcome.
But the 2016 election and recent indictment of 12 Russians have already sown the seeds to dispute the outcomes of future U.S. elections. Distracted by our own political obsessions, I fear our democracy has been subverted far more by Russia’s interference than even Putin had hoped for.
Ron Workman, Pismo Beach
