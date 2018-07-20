Ask yourself: Why are immigrants fleeing Central America?

Why are all these immigrants fleeing Central America and seeking refuge here? Obviously, they are running from cruel dictatorial regimes that want to virtually enslave their families. Regimes that are getting rich shipping drugs to America the consumer.
It seems we have forgotten that we helped create this problem! Remember the Iran Contra affair? We thought Communism was taking hold in Guatemala and Honduras. We illegally sent arms and supplies through Iran to the military in those countries to stop the rise of Communism.
Those people that are armed morphed into the dictators that rule today. There must be a way our countryman help oust these tyrants and restore democracy there. We should be dealing with the immigrant problem by attacking it at its source — not at the border.
The asylum seekers are a product of our installing dictators in Central America. We can’t turn our backs on the victims we helped create. Let’s restore democracy there so these people can return to their country and their families.
James M. Duenow, San Luis Obispo
