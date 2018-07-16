SLO councilwoman’s letter left something out

Carlyn Christianson’s July 12 letter on SLO developments fails to mention Statements of Overriding Considerations (SOC). Governing bodies, including the City Council, use them to override environmental policy and planning concerns when it suits them, basically saying “We know what’s best, and it’s our opinion that the project will bring greater benefit than detriment.”
Years ago I opposed a project in the county next to city limits. The supervisors overrode legitimate concerns using Statements of Overriding Considerations. I said to the staff member on the project when the final staff report came out that the statements were lame. He said with a shrug, “Well, we have to come up with something.”
I understand the use of SOC are being bandied about now to override concerns of the public on at least one project making its way through the city.
On the same opinion page, The Tribune editorial supports Bubblegum Alley. Good. I remember a full-page photo of the alley in Smithsonian Magazine many years ago. Not many places in the county can claim that honor!
Christine Mulholland, San Luis Obispo
