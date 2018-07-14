Heather Moreno is an excellent candidate for Atascadero mayor

I write to recommend Heather Moreno for mayor of the city of Atascadero.
While serving as the elected city treasurer, I have gotten to know Heather and observed her good work on behalf of our citizens. Like me, she has been a certified public accountant, and her skills have proven to be of great benefit to the city. She looks analytically at all matters coming before the City Council and strives to maintain the city’s fiscal health. This is not to be taken for granted, because Atascadero has always had limited financial resources ever since incorporating just after passage of Proposition 13.
Ms. Moreno has also displayed leadership aptitude as a council member. She has effectively chaired the City Finance Committee, of which I am also a member, and chaired City Council meetings from time to time as a mayor pro-tem.
In my view, Heather is experienced, talented and ready to step into the mayor’s office.
Gere W. Sibbach, Atascadero
Comments