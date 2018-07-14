Vote to repeal SB1 gas tax

I fully support the repeal of Senate Bill 1. As the June 30 article in The Tribune points out, the state has a $6 billion budget surplus available that can be used for road maintenance, etc.
I believe our elected representatives can do a better job of allocating funds that are available. Also, all construction of the high speed train that our governor supports should be stopped and the monies for that project redirected to our roads, bridges, etc.
There are several methods of transportation already available to travel to the destinations the high speed train would travel to. I agree doing the work to fix existing problems with our roads, bridges, etc. is needed. Doing so should help save lives or injury due to poor or failing infrastructure. It is ridiculous to trade the lives of human beings for a high speed train that, as I have pointed out, is not necessary.
Many of us live in difficult times financially and can use the money that the repeal of SB1 would put back into our pockets. We taxpayers had no say about the passage of SB1, and I urge voters to repeal it. The opportunity to do so will be on the November 2018 ballot.
Rod Burke, San Luis Obispo
