Cayucos locals should be more open to Fourth of July visitors

This year’s Fourth of July celebration in Cayucos was as spectacular as usual. People from all over the Central Coast and Central Valley came to enjoy the festivities. However, there were few places for them to park their cars.
Property owners and even “out-of-towners” blocked off available parking spaces in front of their homes. Perhaps they didn’t realize that they were blocking off areas not even owned by them!
In Cayucos. the motto is not “Not in my Backyard.” It is “Not in Front of my House.”
What has happened to the friendly, welcoming spirit of this town?
Susan Swenseid, Cayucos
