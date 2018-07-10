Heather Moreno for Atascadero mayor

As a resident of Atascadero since 1993, I’ve witnessed firsthand how crucial it is to elect a City Council and mayor who listen to constituents and protect our rights and freedoms, and I’ve seen what happens when we don’t. I have tremendous admiration for Heather Moreno, a CPA, small business owner and a devoted council member for the last six years. And I’ve known her to be an advocate for personal property rights, both on and off City Council. I fully endorse Councilwoman Heather Moreno for our next mayor of Atascadero.
Suzie Anderson, Atascadero
