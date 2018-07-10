Advice for progressives: Focus on Trump, not ICE

Progressives should not embrace slogans like “Abolish ICE” because the people at ICE, or at least most of them, are simply trying to do their jobs. Progressive energy should instead be directed toward the Washington regime that is setting the wrong priorities for ICE, terrorizing immigrants and separating families while not doing much of anything for national security.
It would also be wrong for progressives to focus their energy on the personal shortcomings of Donald Trump, numerous and troubling as these may be. It would be better to criticize his failure to do anything about health care, his backward-looking environmental and energy policies that are putting America behind the rest of the world, and his ill-considered tariffs that are making enemies of our friends, making it harder for American manufacturers to compete, and that will eventually result in the loss of American jobs and higher prices for American consumers.
In short, there is plenty to criticize and change is clearly needed. We just need to move away from the theatrics and focus on the real issues that matter to all of us.
Chris Toews, Atascadero
