Here’s how I see Trump supporters

Recently, a Trump supporter wrote a letter requesting feedback on what anti-Trump voters think of Trump voters. I’m glad to help out. Let me count the ways.
I see a Trump voter as a person who would vote for a man who:
▪ Engineered a tax cut that sent 85 percent of the benefits to the rich (and massively increased the deficit);
▪ Bragged about how he grabs women sexually (on tape);
▪ Labels the mainstream media (which includes The Tribune) as “enemies of the people”;
▪ Attacks our own Justice Department and intelligence agencies;
▪ Loves the leaders of North Korea (dictator) and Russia (dictator) and can’t get along with the leader of France, Canada, Germany or Great Britain (democracies);
▪ Denies climate change and is the only leader who pulled out of the Paris Accord;
▪ Is on record as being a sociopathic liar.
I would love to be more helpful and go on with my list (all facts), but The Trib (“Enemy of the People”) has a 200-word limit for letters.
Bob Pelfrey, San Luis Obispo
