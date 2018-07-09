SLO should stop allowing outside interests to crowd our downtown

I was shocked, but not surprised, to see the proposal from “an international real estate company” for a six-story building at Chorro and Marsh streets. Three stories for 55 apartments, one floor retail, two stories of office space, and only 60 parking spots?
Would these apartments even be reserved for people who already live or work in SLO, or marketed to the developers’ “international” clientele?
Please, Mayor Heidi Harmon, Community Development Director Michael Codron, City Council, and Planning Department: Stop allowing outside interests to get density and height variances, and stop approving massive blocky buildings that obliterate hillside views. Restrict buildings to 50 feet tall, or four stories maximum, as is city policy, and stop making exceptions, as in this project which would be “30 percent denser than what’s allowed typically.” Just say no.
Patti Everett, Templeton
Comments