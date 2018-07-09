Wild cougars should be protected, not killed

It is a tragedy and most upsetting to hear of wild cougars being shot by officials. The value of the life of a cougar in the ecosystem and total scheme of things greatly exceeds that of a cow, or even a pet cat or dog. We lost our cat, probably to a cougar, a couple of years ago. I still grieve this loss, but would rather see cougars freely roaming. We need to co-exist with predators with whom we share this world.
A better solution is to compensate farmers for lost livestock and keep our pets inside and in safe places. One day the cougars will be gone!
Peter Bresler, Los Osos
Comments