Advice for both sides of the aisle

I have read every anti- and pro-Trump letter with amusement, and the rhetoric is comical at best on both sides.
I, for one, warned what would happen if he got elected, but to no avail, no one listened or cared. The thinking in our great nation is so fragmented and polarized, it would take a miracle to agree on anything.
We have become so complacent in our thinking about what really matters, like basic human rights, education and mental health issues. Gun safety laws and drug abuse are key issues that get shoved to the back burner by a Republican-controlled House and Senate.
Both parties need to stop the politics and infighting, the us-vs-them attitudes, and remember they work for the American people.
I don’t like Trump either, but we are stuck with him for the next two years, so let’s get past his Twitter rhetoric and move on.
Raymond C. Porter, Paso Robles
