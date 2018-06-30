Water regulations feel like totalitarian rule

Regarding “More punitive water restrictions” by Andrea Seastrand:
That Gov. Brown “quietly signed” Assembly Bill 1668 and Senate Bill 606 authorizing fines of up to $10,000 dollars per day for violations of limiting 55 gallons of water per person, per day starting in 2022, is absolutely appalling.
These terrible bills will affect every citizen of California in an extremely negative way. Our state government foolishly spends our hard earned tax dollars on frivolous things like the bullet train to no where. Why are the citizens of this state being punished when it is the state government that has never prepared for the undeniable droughts that have come and gone throughout our history?
It certainly feels like we are now living under a totalitarian government ruled by people who want complete control of our lives and our hard-earned money. I have to wonder why, since these bills drastically affect each and every citizen, they were not presented to the California population for a vote.
I also wonder why the governor signed these bills so quietly. They should have been presented on the front page of every newspaper in the state with big headlines.
What a sad legacy Gov. Brown is leaving!
Nancy Sands, Morro Bay
