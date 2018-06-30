New SLO building another move toward total darkness downtown

Let’s stopping kidding ourselves — the building proposed as a replacement for the planned bowling alley will be 75 feet high. The policy objectives that must be met are ridiculously simple. What buildings today do not incorporate energy efficiency? Pedestrian amenities? Does that mean a sidewalk? At the very least I can get my monstrosity approved by allocating a few thousand dollars to some historical building elsewhere.
The vast majority of SLO residents do not support all the new development we are doing. November elections will provide us with candidates who might actually listen to their constituents rather than a small group of friends who are telling them what a wonderful job they are doing or, worse yet, developers from outside who do not have to live with the consequences of their actions. Vote for slower growth or, even better, no growth.
Norm Borin, San Luis Obispo
Comments