A rendering of the proposed 1144 Chorro St. project shows how the building would look from the corner of Marsh and Chorro streets. Ten Over Studio

Letters to the Editor

New SLO building another move toward total darkness downtown

June 30, 2018 05:43 PM

Let’s stopping kidding ourselves — the building proposed as a replacement for the planned bowling alley will be 75 feet high. The policy objectives that must be met are ridiculously simple. What buildings today do not incorporate energy efficiency? Pedestrian amenities? Does that mean a sidewalk? At the very least I can get my monstrosity approved by allocating a few thousand dollars to some historical building elsewhere.

The vast majority of SLO residents do not support all the new development we are doing. November elections will provide us with candidates who might actually listen to their constituents rather than a small group of friends who are telling them what a wonderful job they are doing or, worse yet, developers from outside who do not have to live with the consequences of their actions. Vote for slower growth or, even better, no growth.

Norm Borin, San Luis Obispo

